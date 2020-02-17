Fallout from Storm Dennis as flood water swamps Shropshire villages - with videos

Lisa Grimsley of Melverley said no vehicles could leave or enter the village, which sits on the Severn and Vyrnwy rivers near the Welsh border.

She said it was the worst she had seen in a decade, with all of the nearby roads under several feet of water.

The sight in Melverley, where villagers are stranded. Picture: Lisa Grimsley The sight in Melverley, where villagers are stranded. Picture: Lisa Grimsley

This morning she said: "Melverley residents now completely cut off, no way in or out. The Crew Green bridge the last to flood.

"Not seen floods like this for over ten years."

Heavy rain fell across the country over the weekend, with Ludlow and Tenbury Wells in Shropshire the subject of severe weather warnings – indicating a threat to life.

Police and firefighters remain in Tenbury Wells, which is still largely flooded, supporting the residents there this morning.

20344- @ShrewsburyCops are in #TenburyWells helping with the flooding here following #stormdennis

Please take extra care when travelling and check your route in advance. https://t.co/ViNm1gr2NO — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 17, 2020

Nearly 600 flood warnings and alerts are in place in England, with more than 50 in Wales.

Monday morning forecast 17/02/20

The River Teme near Ludlow and Tenbury Wells reached its peak of 5.2m on Sunday evening, while the Severn is not expected to peak until today at Shrewsbury, or tomorrow at Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

It could reach 6m at Buildwas, the Government's flood warning system said. Flood barriers are in place in Ironbridge and the Wharfage is closed to vehicles but businesses are open as usual.

The view on the Wharfage #Ironbridge this morning with flood barriers in place. River is now expected to peak tomorrow. Our teams report a quieter night than Saturday, some trees down and roadside wall damaged under the Coalbrookdale viaduct. #StormDennis More updates soon pic.twitter.com/MLYqEhhCik — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 17, 2020

Telford & Wrekin Council is expecting a delivery of sandbags today and will distribute them from 10am.

A statement said: "We’re due a delivery of sandbags at Station Yard and Black Swan in Jackfield.

"Sandbags available at Wharfage car park.

"A delivery of sand has arrived at Ironbridge Park & Ride; we’ll be filling sandbags and distributing to anyone who needs them from 10am."

#Storm Dennis update: 17 Feb. We’re due a delivery of sandbags at Station Yard & Black Swan in Jackfield. Sandbags available at Wharfage car park. A delivery of sand has arrived at Ironbridge Park & Ride; we’ll be filling sandbags + distributing to anyone who needs them from 10am pic.twitter.com/fXtVXCqBAz — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 17, 2020

Barriers are also still in place in Shrewsbury while some cars that had been left in the Frankwell car park have been overtaken by the flood water.

Yesterday West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said that the various emergency services and their partners had been working together to keep people safe.

He said: "I want to thank the public for your help and support of all the agencies, emergency services and local authorities involved in the flood response."