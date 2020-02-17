Advertising
Storm Dennis: Landslide blocks road near Bridgnorth
A landslide has blocked a lane used frequently as a rabbit run for commuters near Bridgnorth.
The banks on the road off the A442 near the hamlets of Rindleford and Bromley, south of Allscot, collapsed some time during Storm Dennis yesterday.
Mounds of dirt, rubble and other debris have been scattered across the lane, which acts as a cut through for motorists travelling between Wolverhampton and Telford.
The road has been closed while workers conduct a clean up operation and make the area safe.
