Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being seriously hurt in collision near country park

photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

The crash happened near to the Queenswood Country Park at Dinmore Hill, Leominster at about 4.15pm on Monday (14). A van driver was also injured.

Emergency services responded to 999 calls from the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the collision involved a van and motorbike nearby to Queenswood Country Park in Dinmore Hill, Leominster.]

The service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midland Air Ambulance from Strensham and two BASICS emergency doctors to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man and a woman who were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

“A man who was the motorcyclist had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.

“A woman who was the driver of the van had sustained injuries not believed to be serious and received treatment at the scene.

“She was conveyed to Hereford County Hospital for further assessment.”