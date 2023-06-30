Pensioner's delight as she ticks off bucket list item of being arrested

An elderly woman was surprised and delighted when she was arrested on Thursday.

Gladys after being 'arrested' on Thursday
The woman, known as Gladys, had told her carers at the Mortimer Care Company based in Leominster that being arrested was something she wanted to tick off her bucket list.

So on Thursday PC Stobbart and PCSO Stephanie Harper of West Mercia Police attended the dropped into a Mortimer Care group session and arrested Gladys for "singing too loudly".

PCSO Harper said: "Sadly we had to cut our meet short due to a emergency call out, but we hope Gladys was pleased to tick this off her bucket list and we wish her and all at Mortimer Care all the very best. "

