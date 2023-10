Businessman has no intention of 'fading away' after closing part of his 55-year-old firm

A Shropshire businessman has no intention of retiring even after making the difficult decision to stop trading part of the company he's been working for for more than 55 years.

David Evans, owner of Cyril Bason Stokesay in Craven Arms has worked at the company for 55 years and has no plans to stop just yet David Evans, who is also a Shropshire councillor, has closed the poultry side of Cyril Bason (Stokesay) Ltd to concentrate on the company's hardware shop in Craven Arms.