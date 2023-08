Millmead sheltered housing in Craven Arms. Picture: Google

Crews were called to Millmead sheltered housing in Craven Arms this afternoon, but the fire was out by the time they arrived. No-one was hurt.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.46pm on Thursday, August 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Craven Arms.

"Incident involved one tea towel left on hob which was out on arrival of crews."