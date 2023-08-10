Two-car crash partially blocks A49 at junction with cross-country road

Officers at West Mercia Police say they are dealing with the incident at the junction of the A489, just north of Craven Arms.
The police said on Twitter: "COLLISION A49 junction with A489 CravenArms - we are currently dealing with a two car collision.
"The road is partially blocked."
A fire crew from Craven Arms was sent to make both cars safe.
More to follow.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 9:59am on Thursday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Craven Arms.
"Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."
The land ambulance service was also on the scene.
Firefighters sent their incident stop message at 10.14am.