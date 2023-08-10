Two-car crash partially blocks A49 at junction with cross-country road

The A49 at the junction with the A489 near Craven Arms. Photo: Google

Officers at West Mercia Police say they are dealing with the incident at the junction of the A489, just north of Craven Arms.

The police said on Twitter: "COLLISION A49 junction with A489 CravenArms - we are currently dealing with a two car collision.

"The road is partially blocked."

A fire crew from Craven Arms was sent to make both cars safe.

More to follow.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 9:59am on Thursday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Craven Arms.

"Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."

The land ambulance service was also on the scene.