Man arrested on suspicion of killing hit and run victim in south Shropshire

Floral tributes left at the side of the B4368 at Diddlebury

The suspect, a 56-year-old man, was arrested today and bailed pending further enquiries after a 26-year-old man was killed on the B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock last Saturday. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.

A police spokesperson said: "A 56-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries."

The arrest relates to a fatal collision which occurred on the B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock last weekend.