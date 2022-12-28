Bank applies to remove cash machine from town as part of branch closure

Lloyds Bank will be closing its Cleobury Mortimer branch next month

Lloyds Bank is closing its Cleobury Mortimer branch on January 12.

As part of the closure it wants to remove signs and the cash machine – with restoration work required as a result because of the listed status of the building at 39 High Street.

Announcing the decision earlier this year, the bank said it had been responding to the way people use its branches but needed to make sure they are where people us them most.

"As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often," Lloyds explained. "In addition the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank."

The closure of the bank will mean the nearest Lloyds branches to the town will be in Kidderminster or Ludlow.