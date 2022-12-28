Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bank applies to remove cash machine from town as part of branch closure

By Dominic RobertsonCleobury MortimerPublished: Comments

A bank is applying for listed building consent to remove a cash machine from a branch being closed.

Lloyds Bank will be closing its Cleobury Mortimer branch next month
Lloyds Bank will be closing its Cleobury Mortimer branch next month

Lloyds Bank is closing its Cleobury Mortimer branch on January 12.

As part of the closure it wants to remove signs and the cash machine – with restoration work required as a result because of the listed status of the building at 39 High Street.

Announcing the decision earlier this year, the bank said it had been responding to the way people use its branches but needed to make sure they are where people us them most.

"As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often," Lloyds explained. "In addition the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank."

The closure of the bank will mean the nearest Lloyds branches to the town will be in Kidderminster or Ludlow.

Lloyds Bank has said a community banker will visit Cleobury Mortimer for a short period after the branch's closure, however no dates have been announced so far.

Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Business
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News