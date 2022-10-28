The collision happened at Newnham Bridge at about 1.45pm on Friday.

An off duty nurse and member of the public gave first aid to the driver before 999 services arrived.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from Cleobury Mortimer and Tenbury Wells went to the scene and on arrival found that a commercial van had collided with the front end of a two storey domestic property.

A fire service spokesperson said: "The driver of the vehicle had sustained serious injuries due to coming into contact with the vehicle whilst attempting to stop it from hitting the property.

"An off duty nurse and member of the public were already on scene before we arrived and had started to give first aid to the driver.

"Fire crews took over giving trauma care and stabilised the casualty whilst waiting for an ambulance to arrive. "

Other firefighters concentrated on making the van and the property safe.

"A fire crew from Droitwich also attended the incident with an Ultra Heavy Rescue Pump and helped to assess the structural integrity of the house involved."

The driver of the van was taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment and firefighters remained on scene until a tactical advisor and building surveyor took over operations.

Later in the day a fire crew from Craven Arms was dispatched to a road collision on the A49 at Craven Arms.

The alarm was raised at 5.15pm.