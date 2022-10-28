Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Van driver injured trying to stop his vehicle hitting a house

By Sue AustinCleobury MortimerPublished:

A van driver was injured as he tried to stop his vehicle from hitting a house.

Van driver injured trying to stop his vehicle hitting a house

The collision happened at Newnham Bridge at about 1.45pm on Friday.

An off duty nurse and member of the public gave first aid to the driver before 999 services arrived.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from Cleobury Mortimer and Tenbury Wells went to the scene and on arrival found that a commercial van had collided with the front end of a two storey domestic property.

A fire service spokesperson said: "The driver of the vehicle had sustained serious injuries due to coming into contact with the vehicle whilst attempting to stop it from hitting the property.

"An off duty nurse and member of the public were already on scene before we arrived and had started to give first aid to the driver.

"Fire crews took over giving trauma care and stabilised the casualty whilst waiting for an ambulance to arrive. "

Other firefighters concentrated on making the van and the property safe.

"A fire crew from Droitwich also attended the incident with an Ultra Heavy Rescue Pump and helped to assess the structural integrity of the house involved."

The driver of the van was taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment and firefighters remained on scene until a tactical advisor and building surveyor took over operations.

Later in the day a fire crew from Craven Arms was dispatched to a road collision on the A49 at Craven Arms.

The alarm was raised at 5.15pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was trapped and no action was needed by fire service personnel.

Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Craven Arms
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News