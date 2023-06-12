Pictures emerge of breakdown truck involved in south Shropshire fire drama

Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station

The truck was itself carrying a van at the time when the fire started at about 3am on Sunday.

Two fire appliances were scrambled from Church Stretton and Craven Arms to the A489 at Horderley.

When they arrived they found that one breakdown truck was "fully involved" in a blaze.

Crews donned breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet to tackle the blaze and took about 40 minutes to deal with it.

The pictures were posted on the Church Stretton Fire Station Facebook page.