Pictures emerge of breakdown truck involved in south Shropshire fire drama

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Dramatic pictures have emerged of a fire in the cab of a breakdown truck.

Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station
Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station

The truck was itself carrying a van at the time when the fire started at about 3am on Sunday.

Two fire appliances were scrambled from Church Stretton and Craven Arms to the A489 at Horderley.

When they arrived they found that one breakdown truck was "fully involved" in a blaze.

Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station

Crews donned breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet to tackle the blaze and took about 40 minutes to deal with it.

The pictures were posted on the Church Stretton Fire Station Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the fire station said it was an "early Sunday morning call for us all just after 3 o'clock this morning where we assisted Craven Arms Fire Station at this vehicle fire where the cab of a breakdown truck was involved by fire."

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Craven Arms
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News