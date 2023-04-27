South Shropshire town gears up to celebrate its 450th anniversary

Reenactors are gearing up to celebrate town's 450th anniversary in old world style

The royal charter was granted to Bishop's Castle four and a half centuries ago and celebrations are being planned for Sunday, July 16.

As part of the build up to the big day a an informal and fun series of costume making workshops will be held in the town’s Public Hall throughout May.

Anne McWhirter who is running the workshops runs a re-enactor group and has been making high quality costume since 1994, researching and making clothing from the period.

Anne said: "The more people in the town who can be in costume the better we will all look, but the key to all of this is to have some fun! We want people to feel as good as they look without having to spend a lot of money. We know that some people don’t sew, can’t sew, and some will be experienced needle workers. The workshops are for everyone all ages, male and female.”

There will be four FREE workshops, one a week in May, a gap of a few weeks and a final workshop, to help people finish their look.

The first workshop is Wednesday May 10 and people are invited to drop in any time between 1pm and 4pm to the Public Hall, Station Street, Bishops Castle.

Other workshops will be held on the following dates

Wednesday May 17, 5pm-8pm

Wednesday May 24, 1pm-4pm

Wednesday May 31 5pm-8pm

and it is hoped that anyone who is busy during the afternoon will find the evening sessions convenient.

Anne added: "This informal and fun workshops will be a chance to chat and cheat your way to a costume to be proud of. I am looking forward to meeting you, all are welcome.”

Anyone wanting more information can contact bishopscastlecharter@gmail.com or visit the Town Council website or Facebook.