Application submitted to fell two protected oak trees that are causing damage to a nearby cottage

An application to fell two oak trees, subject to a Tree Preservation Order, has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

According to the application, the two trees, located at Oaklands on Bridgnorth Road in Highley, are causing thousands of pounds of damage to the nearby Russell Cottage.

The application form states: "The works are proposed to stop the influence of the trees on the soil below building foundation level and provide long-term stability to Russell Cottage.