Inquest opens into the death of road crash victim

Shropshire Coroner's Court heard that Craig Mackenzie, 62, from Picklescott, had been involved in a crash on the B5062, near Roden on February 5.

Shropshire Coroner, John Ellery, was told Mr Mackenzie's Nissan was seen to drift over the central line, prior to colliding with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Ellery heard that the emergency services had attended, but Mr Mackenzie was declared dead at the scene.

The hearing was adjourned until June 12 for police investigators to prepare a report on the crash.