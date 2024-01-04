Fire service called after car crashes down embankment off A49
The fire service was called to help after a crash that left a car down an embankment.
The incident took place on the A49 at Marshbrook, near Church Stretton, shortly before 5pm.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had dispatched one crew to the scene.
On arrival the crew found a car down an embankment.
An update from the service said that no-one had been trapped and that they had used small gear to make the vehicle safe.