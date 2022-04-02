Notification Settings

Final push for Bridgnorth charity concert.

By Paul Jenkins

Organisers of a concert in Bridgnorth tonight (Saturday) to raise funds for Ukraine are looking for a final push on tickets.

Concert for Ukraine
A variety of singers and acts will appear at St Mary Magdalene Church in East Castle Street featuring a number of different styles of music, ranging from folk to classical.

Acts include members of Bridgnorth Folk Club, AB Ukeuleles, Sunflower Saxes and West End singers Erika Deakin and Lucy and Chris Key.

Tickets have been selling 'very well' but there may be some left at Tanner’s in the High Street, The Room for Refills on Cartway, Our Green Shop on Mill Street and the Church Office (St Leonard’s Hall Church) in Racecourse Drive. There may also be some left on the door. with the concert starting at 7pm.

