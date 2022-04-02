Final push for Bridgnorth charity concert.

A variety of singers and acts will appear at St Mary Magdalene Church in East Castle Street featuring a number of different styles of music, ranging from folk to classical.

Tickets have been selling 'very well' but there may be some left at Tanner’s in the High Street, The Room for Refills on Cartway, Our Green Shop on Mill Street and the Church Office (St Leonard’s Hall Church) in Racecourse Drive. There may also be some left on the door. with the concert starting at 7pm.