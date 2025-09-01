Motorbike goes up in flames near Bridgnorth
Fore crews were called to a rural road near Bridgnorth on Sunday night after a motorbike caught fire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said two fire crews were sent to the B4179 in Upper Aston in the evening at around 9.20pm.
"This incident involved one motorcycle fully involved in fire," a spokesperson for SFRS said.. "Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."
The spokesperson added that assistance was also provided by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.