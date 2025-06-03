Telford pet food company Different Dog gets leadership boost from Bridgnorth firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Different Dog, founded in 2017 by Alex and Charlie Thurstan, supplies premium quality food for dogs, including "locally-sourced British ingredients" by its team of in-house chefs.

The company officially moved into its new headquarters in Halesfield, Telford earlier this year.

Now, the growing firm has partnered with Bridgnorth consultancy Good2Great on a leadership development programme to further enhance its ambitions for growth.

Different Dog's Alex and Charlie in the kitchen.

The leadership project has been made possible through funding secured via the local authority and a Shropshire manufacturing grant.

Alex Thurstan said she was passionate about building a thriving culture within Different Dog’s growing team of over 130 people.

“More and more dog owners are seeking out healthier options and we see the impact that a diet of real food has on dogs’ lives and longevity every single day.

“The Good2Great programme will strengthen our leadership capability and support our high-performing team,” she said.

Michelle Jehu, business coach with Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, said that the initiative would help to bring out the best in Different Dog’s teams.

“The bespoke development programme focuses on practical tools and behaviours that support leaders to maintain and strengthen a culture where everyone knows what’s expected, plays to their strengths and performs at their best," she said.

“It supports Different Dog’s wider strategy to grow sustainably, maintain quality and continue to encourage a high performing culture, ensuring the team is equipped for the next phase of expansion.”