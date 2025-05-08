'VE Day is more than a historical milestone' - Anniversary tribute from RAF Cosford warrant officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Station Warrant Officer Gemma Wosik has talked of the base's direct contribution - and the proud legacy which survives today.

Speaking as the country comes together to remember the 80th anniversary, she said: "The 8th May marks the end of World War II in Europe, and this year is particularly significant as it is the 80th Anniversary, when Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces.

"This day is incredibly significant to RAF Cosford, not only because of its contribution to training and care during the war, but also for its involvement in the aftermath as a part of Operation Exodus.

Station Warrant Officer Gemma Wosik

"RAF Cosford was established in 1938 and played a vital role through the Second World War.

"It was home to No. 2 School of Technical Training, where thousands of RAF personnel were trained in aircraft maintenance, engineering, and logistics.

"These vital skills kept aircraft flying and ensured operational success. The station was also used as a wartime hospital, providing care and rehabilitation for wounded Allied service personnel. The technical training and medical support provided by RAF Cosford made it an essential part of the war effort.

"VE Day is particularly important to RAF Cosford because of the part it played in Operation Exodus. This was the Allied operation to repatriate prisoners of war after Germany surrendered. Between April and May 1945, RAF aircraft transported thousands of British POW’s back to the UK, and RAF Cosford was used as one of the key reception centres.

"As the aircraft delivered hundreds of service personnel, they received medical care, food and new uniforms whilst being provided with the support and comfort they needed at such a pivotal moment in their lives, marking their transition from war to peace.

"RAF Cosford continues its proud legacy today. Home to No. 1 and No. 2 Schools of Technical Training, the School of Physical Training, No. 1 Radio School and the Defence School of Photography, it delivers cutting edge technical training across all three services, ensuring that thousands of service personnel every year are trained and ready to meet the operational challenges of a modern Royal Air Force and wider defence.

"For RAF Cosford, VE Day is more than a historical milestone. It is an opportunity to remember the stations contributions during World War II, to honour its role in Operation Exodus and to reflect on the continued efforts from the entire whole force at RAF Cosford to provide excellence in training and services to defence."