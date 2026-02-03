Shropshire MPs to meet with postal minister to discuss Royal Mail's 'catastrophic failure'

Blair McDougall agreed to meet with Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard and Stuart Anderson, his colleague for South Shropshire, to discuss problems with letter deliveries.

Mr Pritchard said some constituents had been waiting for up to three weeks to get letters, including details of medical appointments and responses to job applications.

Mr Pritchard asked Mr McDougall in the Commons: 'Given that I wrote to his office about the catastrophic failure of the letter delivery service throughout Shropshire, would he agree to meet with me and the member for South Shropshire, Stuart Anderson, to discuss resolving that issue?'

Mr McDougall replied that he would be happy to raise the issues with Royal Mail.

"The right honourable member will understand that Royal Mail is a private company regulated by Ofcom, but it is also a critical part of our national economic and social infrastructure," he said.

"It is not acceptable if people are not getting their post, which is a message that I will deliver to Royal Mail in person."