Shropshire snow disruption: Live travel and school closure info after yellow weather warning covers region
Travellers have been urged to plan ahead as snow and ice warnings prompt travel disruption in the West Midlands this morning (January 5).
Published
Last updated
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow and icy conditions, which was in effect until 12pm on Monday.
"Snow and ice has the potential to cause disruption to travel in places Sunday afternoon through to Monday morning," the forecaster said.
The warning covered much of the West Midlands including all of Shropshire.
Check out our LIVE updates on the disruption to our region below: