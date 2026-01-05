Live updates - School closures and disruption to Shropshire roads as 'yellow' weather warning for snow covers region

The Met Office have issued a 'yellow' warning for snow and icy conditions, which is in effect until 11am today.

"Ice and snow may cause some disruption to travel overnight and Monday morning," the forecaster states.

"A band of snow showers will move south during Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday, giving a covering of 1-3 cm of snow in places and leading to ice on untreated surfaces.

"Further snow showers are likely across eastern England during Monday morning."

The warning covers much of the West Midlands - including parts of Shropshire.

Check out our LIVE updates on the disruption to our region below: