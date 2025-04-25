Warm weather ahead as Shropshire temperatures set to hit 10C above average

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Temperatures are set to rise over the coming days, with some areas of Shropshire, including Oswestry and Shrewsbury, expected to peak at around 20C.

The Met Office predicts a slightly warmer weekend, with some areas of the UK seeing temperatures of around 23C or 24C.

The forecast says that a 'large chunk' of England could enjoy the warmer spell, with most areas seeing higher temperatures than the national average of 13C to 14C at this time of year.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: "The average temperature for this time of year is about 13C to 14C, so for a lot of central and south-eastern England on Monday and Tuesday, there is quite possibly the chance that we will see temperatures around the low to mid 20s in the early part of the week.

"Certainly on Monday and Tuesday, the potential 23C is pretty high a with a small chance of seeing 24C – but even 23C for parts of the Midlands would put them 10C above average for the time of year.

"There’s a pretty good chance of seeing that early next week, which is obviously very warm for the time of year."

While not 'record-breaking', the weather means that many who are attending this year's London Marathon may have to endure temperatures of over 21C.

See the latest weather forecast for Shropshire below:

Today:

Bright with sunny spells through the morning. A little cloudier during the afternoon, though staying dry. Mostly gentle southeasterly winds. Temperatures above average, and feeling pleasant when the sun appears. Maximum temperature 16C.

Tonight:

Some late evening sunny spells developing, but turning cloudier from the west overnight with occasional patches of light rain, though most places remaining dry. A milder night. Minimum temperature 7C.

Saturday:

Often cloudy with some outbreaks of mainly light rain and drizzle at times. The occasional brighter break by develop through the afternoon and the odd shower. Maximum temperature 16C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Higher pressure becoming more dominant bringing plenty of fine and settled weather once any fog clears. Temperatures rising this weekend and into next week to above average. Breezy at times.