Village water supply issues on track to be solved by 10pm - company

Severn Trent Water had reports from the SY5 area this afternoon of supply interruptions.

The SY5 area includes Atcham, Cressage, Criggion, Condover, Minsterley, Pontesbury, Ratlinghope, Westbury, and Wroxeter.

They had been hoping to get it all fixed by 7pm but have come across complications and are now aiming to get things sorted out by 10pm.

The company says its engineers are working "super hard" to get water flowing normally again.

A water company spokesperson apologised for anyone still experiencing any issues with supply because of this.

There have also been water supply issues in the Newport area where the company has apologised to anyone experiencing poor pressure in the TF10 postcode.

It says as "water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may continue to experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal."