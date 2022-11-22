Date set for inquest into death of man at Shropshire road junction

The crash happened at the junction of the B4386 and the B4499. Photo: Google

Alan Richard Chard, who was 82 and from Sarn in Montgomeryshire, died on October 20 at Brockton, near Minsterley.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the B4386 and the B4499 at Brockton soon after 4pm to reports that a brown Dacia car had hit a wall.

Despite the best efforts of medics who attended, the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.