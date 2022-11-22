Notification Settings

Date set for inquest into death of man at Shropshire road junction

MinsterleyPublished:

An inquest will be held in the new year to determine the circumstances of the death of a man on a major Shropshire road.

The crash happened at the junction of the B4386 and the B4499. Photo: Google
Alan Richard Chard, who was 82 and from Sarn in Montgomeryshire, died on October 20 at Brockton, near Minsterley.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the B4386 and the B4499 at Brockton soon after 4pm to reports that a brown Dacia car had hit a wall.

Despite the best efforts of medics who attended, the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into the death of Mr Chard has now been set for February 28, 2023. It will be heard by Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

