Shrewsbury motorist, 46, who drove after taking cannabis gets road ban
A motorist who took cannabis before getting behind the wheel has been banned from the road.
Simon Lainchbury, aged 46, drove a Volkswagen Golf on Mount Pleasant Road in Harlescott, Shrewsbury on October 11 last year.
