Shrewsbury pensioner died of brain haemorrhage after several unwitnessed falls, inquest hears

Leonard James Turford, aged 96, lived at home in Mount Pleasant Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, with the assistance of carers and family, an inquest heard.

Mr Turford, who was a retired tool worker, was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on separate occasions in June, July and September of this year, and on his September visit, a CT scan found he had sustained a subdural haematoma. He was too frail to undergo surgery and died on September 29.

His family had no issues they wished the coroner to investigate, so a fast-track inquest into Mr Turford's death took place at Shirehall.