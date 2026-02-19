Former Shrewsbury Town gateman 'recovering well' after suffering cardiac arrest outside stadium

In an open letter to supporters, chief executive Liam Dooley confirmed Bob Green is recuperating after falling ill in the car park at the New Meadow shortly after Salop’s win over Barrow on Tuesday, February 10.

Mr Green was found shortly before 10pm. The crowd doctor and matchday stewards immediately began chest compressions and used a defibrillator while an ambulance was called.

Last week the club thanked the crowd doctor, stewards and medical team for their “outstanding, life-saving work”, as well as the West Midlands Ambulance Service for its rapid response.

In his open letter to supporters, Dooley said: “I want to acknowledge the extraordinary response from our medical team and stewards in saving the life of Bob Green - a former gateman of ours for 30 years - last week.

“We are delighted to report he is recovering well. It is a remarkable example of professionalism and care, and a testament to the outstanding matchday operation that Dave and his team provide.”