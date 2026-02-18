How charity helped Shrewsbury patient cope with 'terrifying claustrophobia' to continue lifesaving treatment

Extreme claustrophobia caused by his radiotherapy head mask meant Tim Morgan from Shrewsbury couldn’t face his cancer treatment.

Tim was receiving treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for Chronic Lymphatic Leukaemia.

He was originally given two doses of treatment where he wore a full mesh mask which immobilised his head and neck, but he massively struggled due to his extreme claustrophobia.

Georgina Glennon (Technical Superintendent Radiographer) with Alex Smith (Senior Radiographer) holding the old and new style masks.

He said: “I managed to suffer it for two sessions, but I was then told I’d need ten courses of radiotherapy as my lymph nodes had come back up. I went to have another mask refitted for my next treatment, but I couldn’t have it done as I had a panic attack.”

To ensure Mr Morgan could continue with his cancer treatment, the hospital team proposed an adapted radiotherapy mask without the face covering.

Tim said: “The open-faced mask was a lot better, and I know I wouldn’t have been able to get through ten courses if I was wearing the first mask. Having your head pinned down and whole face enclosed made me feel much worse, and you couldn’t even open your eyes. Some people don't understand claustrophobia, but it is quite a terror.

“I still feel claustrophobic in the new mask, but I found if I did breathing exercises before and during the treatment, I could manage."

This new open-faced radiotherapy mask is possible thanks to enhanced treatment accuracy – a result of Surface Guided Radiotherapy Technology, known as SGRT, which was installed on two of three Linac machines at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 2024 following funding from local charity Lingen Davies Cancer Support.

Following its installation in 2024, Shropshire became the 18th location nationwide to have SGRT.

The technology delivers targeted treatment using specialist equipment, making the treatment more efficient and allowing for increased capacity. It also removes the need for tattoos which have been used for many years to guide radiotherapy treatment.

Amanda Welsh, Chief Dosimetrist at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: “The team spent a lot of time discussing suitable options and an open-faced shell was the only thing Tim felt he could cope with. It would have been impossible to treat him without the SGRT as this technology can monitor his positioning and movement during treatment.

“In the future as we develop this service, more patients who would ordinarily refuse treatment or require sedation can instead be offered an alternative option. Who knows where this cutting-edge technology will take us in the future."

Alex Smith, Senior Radiographer at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: “Since SGRT was introduced to the hospital 18 months ago, over 570 breast cancer patients have received enhanced treatment using this technology, with the technology now starting to be extended out to those with other types of cancer, beginning with chest, head and neck patients.”

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, added: “This technology has completely transformed the experiences of those in our region receiving radiotherapy treatment. Hearing Tim’s lived experience highlights the huge difference SGRT has made for those facing cancer treatment.

“SGRT is not yet widely offered in NHS Trusts but we want to ensure people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales have access to its wide-ranging benefits, including reduced treatment and waiting times as well as improved wellbeing and quality of life.”

Lingen Davies was able to fund the technology thanks to a generous £416,666 donation to the charity from Telford Plaza Ltd.