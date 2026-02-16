Drink driver banned from the road after being caught following Shrewsbury crash

Stanislav Zakharii, 33, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

The court was told that Zakharii, of St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury, had been arrested after the incident on January 28 this year.

The court heard that at around 7pm police were called to Ditherington Road in the town after a car crash involving Zakharii, who was driving a black Suzuki Swace.