'People will see a difference': Town council's pledge over Shrewsbury street cleaning as it looks to take on new staff

Earlier this week the town council agreed a significant rise in the council tax precept of around 97 per cent.

The figure is a big number so it is important to make clear what that equates to in real-money terms.

For the town's average band B council tax payer, it means an increase of around £5 a month.

Shrewsbury High Street. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

One of the major reasons behind the rise is the town council's decision to take responsibility for keeping Shrewsbury's streets clean - something that up until now has fallen at the feet of Shropshire Council.

It means that from April Shrewsbury Town Council workers will be taking on the task of looking after the town's bins, sweeping the roads and the streets.

As part of the new responsibilities the council is looking to take on 14 new workers, as well hiring its own 15-tonne road sweeper, a 3.5-tonne MultiHog roadsweeper and three side-loader vehicles.