Luke Holmes of Castlefields in Shrewsbury savagely attacked his mother last year after demanding something to eat, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

Mr Dylan Wagg prosecuting said the “unprovoked assault” took place on July 26 last year.

He said 30-year-old Holmes had been at home with his mother when he “demanded something to eat”.

He told the court that Holmes’ mother informed him that there was salad in the fridge.

“He went into the kitchen and returned with the salad and threw it at her,” said Mr Wagg. “He then struck her head. He punched her around the head and kicked her everywhere.”

He said what followed was a “prolonged” and “unprovoked” assault with Holmes repeatedly kicking his mother, punching her head and face before finally kicking her in the stomach leaving her winded.

Holmes then grabbed her hair with his mother “pleading with him to stop”.