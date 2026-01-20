The incident happened at Radbrook Nursing Home in Shrewsbury.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 6.33pm on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘lift rescue, persons locked in’ in Shrewsbury.

“Crews released a person who was stuck in a lift using the lift keys.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene.