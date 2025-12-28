A49 near Shrewsbury to close for week of resurfacing - with 34-mile diversion in place

The A49 Shrewsbury Road at Hadnall will close at the end of January for around a week as part of Shropshire Council's capital resurfacing scheme.

The road is expected to be closed from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm from January 26 to January 30.

Nearby Astley Lane - which connects the A49 to the A53 through the hamlet of Astley - will also be closed as part of the work.

While the road is closed, a 34-mile diversion will be in place, directing drivers to use the A53 through Shawbury and Tern Hill.

A spokesperson for Hadnall Parish Council said: "The official diversion will be a long one as it has to be suitable for all vehicles, including the largest HGVs.

"People may opt to use other routes but are encouraged to drive carefully and safely."

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk