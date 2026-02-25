New routes and extra flights help land record year for passenger travel at Birmingham Airport

Latest Civil Aviation Association (CAA) figures show 13.6 million people travelled through the international airport, in Solihull, in 2025, which was a 6.6 per cent increase on the previous year.

Birmingham Airport

More than 3 million of those travelled in the final quarter of the year, latest data from the CAA, published on Tuesday (February 24) shows.

Birmingham Airport (BHX) has also enjoyed a record year of capital investment, spending around £1.5 million a week in 2025 as part of a 12-month £76.5 million investment to upgrade its retail and hospitality business offerings, improve its lounges and terminals and upgrade the runway and baggage carousels along with carrying out other improvements.

The investment is part of a wider plan to invest a whopping £300 million over the next four years as passenger numbers are expected to reach around 17 million by 2029.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said of the latest passenger figures and plans for the future: “During 2025 Birmingham Airport handled 13,654,108 passengers, a 6.6 per cent increase on the previous year. The calendar year also saw 10 consecutive, record breaking months.

“This increased growth was bolstered by new routes and additional frequencies on existing services.