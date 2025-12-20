Shrewsbury dessert shop gets go-ahead to start selling takeaway hot food including pizza
A dessert shop in Shrewsbury has been given the thumbs up for its plans to start selling hot food to take away.
By Megan Jones
The owners of Crumbs Desserts on Grafton Mews in Shrewsbury have been given permission to change the unit into a hot food takeaway.
Proposals were submitted to Shropshire Council in October by business owners Mr and Mrs Basra.
The plans, submitted on behalf of the couple by surveyor Ian Ellis, said the owners wished to develop the business and offer hot food including pizza.