'It can make the difference between enjoying Christmas and worrying about Christmas': Shrewsbury food bank boxes up 509 hampers

This week has seen volunteers helping out at Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus, based at the Barnabas Church in Longden Coleham, to collect, buy, and package parcels ahead of Christmas day.

The parcels are all for people who have been referred to the organisation - by the council, GPs, teachers, housing associations, and other organisations.

Each parcel is tailored for the recipient, be they a family, or an individual.

Karen Williams from Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus with Adele Francis from Shropshire Community Health Trust - one of many groups which donated to the appeal.

Karen Williams, the project lead at Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus, said that the parcels contain "everything you need for Christmas dinner", along with presents for children and adults where applicable.

The bespoke parcels include wrapping paper and Sellotape so parents can wrap the presents themselves, and also cater for dietary requirements.

Karen said a total of 1,045 people were being helped by the parcels, including 747 children.

She added that this year has seen an increase in the number of older people being referred, with the oldest recipient being 92-years-old.

She said 132 of the parcels were going to households where people live on their own.

Karen Williams from Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus with Adele Francis from Shropshire Community Health Trust - one of many groups which donated to the appeal.

The 509 parcels provided this year is the most ever put together by the charity, with the scheme having to close to referrals early because it had reached capacity.

Monday saw the organisation hosting a donation day, before Tuesday combined further donations with shopping for items still needed to fill the parcels.

Wednesday has seen volunteers putting together the parcels ready for collection.

Karen said the charity was hugely thankful to all of its donors and volunteers.

They include Shropshire Community Health Trust, which has been donating and supporting the charity since since Covid in 2020, when staff decided to support the cause instead of doing secret Santa.

Karen said the parcels would make a big difference to people at a time of year which can bring extra stresses and strains.

She said: "I think it can make the difference between enjoying Christmas and worrying about Christmas, because it is a pressured time for everyone that comes with increased spending.

"We recognise for some households it is additional, but for some households it is not - it is essential."

She added: "I think the amazing thing is it brings the community together, certainly people step up to help.

"My regular team is doing a lot of extra work, you have to remember they are all volunteers and tonight we are running the foodbank as normal. On a Wednesday night we provide parcels for 80 to 100 people so that is in addition to the Christmas parcels."

Addressing the support the charity receives Karen said: "Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Karen said that the slots to help out volunteering had been over subscribed, adding that one person had described getting a spot as 'harder than getting Oasis tickets'.

She added: "Thank you to everyone who has helped make a difference."