Community Skills Centre opens at hospital construction site to boost local employment opportunities

The Community Skills Centre has officially opened on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) construction site, and is designed to provide people with access to training and employment workshops to help them get into work.

Delivered by VINCI Building – part of the joint venture with Integrated Health Projects (IHP) – in partnership with Shropshire Council, Enable Shropshire, SBC Training and other local organisations, the centre aims to create opportunities for people who are currently unemployed or looking to develop new skills to support a career change.

The centre will host a programme of free workshops, practical training sessions, and employability events focused on construction-related trades, health and safety, and transferable workplace skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and communication.

From left are Sean Delaney - IHP Project Director, Fiona Weir - IHP Social Value Manager, Matthew Neal - SaTH Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme, Vince Knowles - SBC Training Provider, and Mark Gibbons - Shropshire Council.

The first cohort of job seekers has undertaken a six-week programme with the hope of gaining employment with IHP or one of their subcontractors after the Christmas period on the multimillion-pound construction project set to open at RSH in 2028.

The space will also be available to be used by local educators and organisations in the region to upskill those interested in a career in construction.

It includes pre-employment courses, site open days, and obtaining industry accredited cards – all supported by VINCI Building.

Tony Grindrod, VINCI Building’s regional director said: “We’re proud to be working with our local partners to create a space where people can learn, grow and take steps toward long-term employment.

“It was fantastic to officially open the centre, which will leave a lasting legacy by creating opportunities for local people. This is a fantastic example of how we will continue to work with communities in the county to make a positive impact.”

The initiative is part of a wider commitment to ensure the development delivers meaningful social value for the community by promoting local employment, providing work placements and apprenticeships, and supporting local charities.

Councillor Andy Hall, portfolio holder for children and education at Shropshire Council, said: “This is a brilliant example of partnership working in action. By bringing together the expertise of local employers, the council, and organisations like Enable Shropshire, we’re helping to remove barriers to employment and equip people with the skills they need for the future.”

The centre will operate throughout the duration of the construction project, with plans to offer regular training courses with local providers and dedicated support for those facing particular barriers to work.