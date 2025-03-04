Campaigners criticise council for 'long-term neglect' of Shrewsbury's 'Modernist monument' Shirehall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week, Shropshire Council finally shuttered its ageing Abbey Foregate headquarters after officially moving into the Guildhall on Frankwell Quay.

It says the building, which was built in 1967 and has previously been described by architectural journals as a "modernist icon", costs around £1.3 million a year to run and requires "significant investment" to meet modern standards. It also says the building is too big for the council's modern-day workforce.

But campaigners from Shrewsbury Civic Society (SCS) working to preserve the building say any potential council plans to sell off the site for redevelopment would fail to recognise the "undoubted architectural importance" of the building - and have called for a new use to be found for the site in the wake of the council's departure.

"Shropshire Council is right to praise the Shirehall as an institution for many residents and visitors and the significant role it has played in community life. However, perversely it appears that the council wishes to sell the land off and in all probability allow the Shirehall to be demolished which says a lot about its regard for such valuable institutions," said Michael Dinneen, SCS chair.

"Shrewsbury Civic Society is campaigning for the preservation of this iconic building, the 'major monument to post-war Modernism in the county'.

"We have always believed that it is up to councillors whether they choose to occupy the building or not, but it is also the responsibility of our elected representatives and council officers to ensure that, as with any other major historic civic building, a new use is found for it.

"The Shirehall represents more than any other building Shropshire’s progressive contribution to the built environment in the 1960s. It reflects the boldness of the age, the freedom of expression and the desire to be imaginative.

"Others now need to be given the opportunity to reverse the effects of its long-term neglect by the council, to bring it up to modern standards and to open a new chapter in its story."

In response to the commnts, Shropshire Council said no decisions had been taken on the future of Shirehall, and an assessment for the building's potential future use was being undertaken.

Council leader Lezley Picton added that the council had "invested significantly in the Shirehall over the years," including a substantial programme of fire safety improvements which took place prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The asset has not been neglected but in nearly reaching 60 years old, is now in need of very substantial refurbishment and modernisation to meet current standards and regulations," she said.

"The council no longer has a need for such a large asset and is currently reviewing and considering a masterplan for the site which it has declared surplus to requirements.

"This includes considering the future of the existing building and its viability for a future use bearing in mind the constraints of its layout dictated by its substantial concrete frame. No final decisions have been reached and this assessment is currently being undertaken."

