Combine harvester "fully destroyed by fire'

A combine harvester caught fire on Monday leading a fire crew having to tackle the blaze.

By Richard Williams
Published

The fire in Hampton, Worthen near Shrewsbury saw firefighters from Church Stretton used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

The fire, which broke out around 6pm, was fully extinguished by 7.20pm, the fire service said.

A spokesperson added that the combine harvester was "fully destroyed by fire".

