'We love where we live': Pupils tackle trash in community team up

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nine children from Coleham Primary School joined volunteers with the Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group on Wednesday to help tidy up the streets around their school.

After an hour of picking, the group had collected around 10 bags of rubbish, which included half a skateboard and an old pair of trainers.

Councillor Kate Halliday helped organise the trash-tackling team up.

She said: "I was really impressed with how interested the children were, not just in keeping the streets clean but for the environment.

Pupils from Coleham Primary helped out with a litter pick in Belle Vue

"They didn't want plastic, they didn't want things rotting and lying around and they wanted the wildlife to thrive as well.

"I think it made them realise how much litter ends up on the streets and they came away really keen for people to pick up their rubbish."

Pupils from Coleham Primary helped out with a litter pick in Belle Vue

Coleham Primary 'Eco Councillors' Lola Kobuszynka, 9, and Flora Hartshorne, 7 explained why they were involved in the project.

Lola Kobuszynka, 9, and Flora Hartshorne, 7

Lola said: "We love where we live and want to keep our town tidy."

Councillor Halliday praised the efforts of the children and volunteers for their day's work.