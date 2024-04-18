Children write poems on seeded paper to scatter over grave of war poet Wilfred Owen

Shropshire poet Owen was killed during the first world war and is buried in Ors, France and the children of Wilfred Owen School, in Shrewsbury, hope it will create a carpet of wildflowers.

The plan is that the poems will be loaded on to a Spitfire and scattered over the site later this year.

Jasmine, a pupil at the school, said they are going to be in an aeroplabe and fly over the battlefields and "there's going to be flowers."

The Wilfred Owen School recently celebrated the birthday of its namesake as part of a week of celebration.