Drop-in session to offer help with adult social care costs

The session, hosted by Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin at its Shrewsbury offices on Bellstone, will take place between 10am and 3pm on Friday, April 19.

The organisation has teamed up with Shropshire Council's adult social care team for the event.

The free session will offer help with social care needs, video doorbells, screen reading software, and the huge range of modern devices to make people's lives easier.

Making the right choices to remain independent, advice on paying for care, support for carers, and top tips on assistive technology will be among the topics up for discussion at a friendly drop-in session this month.

“Please do pop in and have a chat with us,” said Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. “We would love to see you.”

No appointment is necessary.