Details confirmed about Queen's visit to Shrewsbury

Details have been confirmed regarding the visit of Her Majesty the Queen to Shrewsbury on Wednesday, March 27.

During her visit, Queen Camilla will be welcomed to the county town by the Shrewsbury Brass Band and introduced to several local dignitaries.

Organisers of the town's farmer's market, Stuart and Jenny Jones, will showcase the monthly event in The Square and introduce Her Majesty to a number of local artisan businesses.

The royal party will then process to Flaxmill Maltings before meeting with a range of Shropshire's volunteer organisations.