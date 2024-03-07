Little Tommy has bumbling Mr Bean down to a tee

A five-year-old Shrewsbury lad decided to dress up as his hero for World Book Day on Thursday - and wowed his class mates with his miniature version of TV's most notorious bungler.

Little Tommy Roberts has been a huge fan of Mr Bean after he began watching it as a toddler.

So when World Book Day came around this year, there was only one option for the Mr Bean mad tot who decided to dress up as the clumsy TV character, complete with worn teddy bear.

Mum of the Wilfred Owen pupil, Sammie Roberts, said: "He just loves both the cartoon and the TV series. He watches the cartoon with his little sister, and then when she goes to bed he puts on the Rowan Atkinson series. It is his guilty pleasure - he just loves it."

She said he has now got his Mr Bean impression down to a tee.

"He has now also started randomly pulling the Mr Bean face - it is so funny.

"The reaction at his school was amazing - they all began shouting Mr Bean!"