Leading medic says new hospital unit plans will benefit patients and staff

The unit is planned for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) as part of the 'Future Fit' Hospitals Transformation Programme, and will have 32 beds – for the treatment of the most critically ill patients.

The reorganisation of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) sites will see RSH becoming the focus of emergency care in the county, with Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford specialising in planned care.

The critical care unit is part of the overhaul of services at RSH, which will see it become home to the county's sole 24-hour A&E department, as well as consultant-led women and children's services, which move over from PRH.

SaTH said the new unit would provide "essential support for the most critically ill patients and will be supported 24/7 by all the required medical and surgical specialities on one site".

It said the site would "support the new Emergency Medicine Department, 24-hour urgent care services, and all the specialist wards, assessment area and operating theatres in our hospital specialising in emergency care."

It said: "Clinicians are confident this will improve care for these most vulnerable of patients and are excited about these plans."

It added that the 32 beds planned for the unit would be an increase on the 25 currently available.

In a statement SaTH said: "This increased capacity will help accommodate growing demand and provide increased resilience and improves infection prevention and control."

It added: "Patients will also benefit from single occupancy rooms to provide greater privacy and dignity and a more positive environment to support their recovery with access to a new outside sky garden for long stay patients. Relatives will also benefit from improved overnight accommodation to stay close to their loved ones."

Dr Chris Mowatt, Clinical Director for Critical Care, said the plans would benefit patients and staff.

He said: “The planned changes to the Critical Care Unit are another promising proposition for patients and clinicians alike, helping bring together the expertise our patients need and improve care through improved facilities that support modern, sustainable healthcare practices.

“These changes will help create a much better patient experience where they will benefit from high quality, specialist care in one place, alongside facilities to make their time in hospital much more comfortable. The changes will also improve working conditions for staff, helping further improve recruitment and retention efforts.”

An outline business case for SaTH's 'Future Fit' plans was approved by the government in December (2023) with the trust now awaiting the sign-off of the last stage, the full business case.