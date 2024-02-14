Uncertainty over Environment Agency position as Shrewsbury relief road D-Day approaches

Tomorrow Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee is set to decide on conditions required for Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road to secure its final planning permission.

The situation has arisen due to concerns voiced by both the Environment Agency (EA) and Severn Trent Water over the plans.

They have raised a number of issues over the project and have been particularly worried about potential for construction work needed for the road to damage and contaminate the source of Shrewsbury's water supply at Shelton.

Another issue is over the use of a special drainage system on parts of the road, which would prevent water source contamination if vehicles crash and spill hazardous substances.

The EA had also asked the council to commit to paying for the restoration of any damage caused – and any measures needed to provide temporary water supplies.

Shropshire Council's planning committee actually granted the relief road planning permission at a meeting in October, but said the decision was dependent on it drawing up 'conditions' to address the concerns, which would then have be approved by the committee at a separate meeting.

In an effort to allay the concerns Shropshire Council has drawn up a series of conditions – which its committee is recommended to approve tomorrow.

But it remains unclear if the EA is satisfied that the conditions address the concerns it outlined in a lengthy letter sent to the council in December.

The letter warned of the risk of the potential for "irreversible impact" to water supplies and said: "There is a significant risk of impact upon the water supply at this location, based on the route and design the applicant has chosen to pursue."

The report prepared for the committee does not include any current comment from the EA on the conditions and says that an update will be provided to committee members as a 'late item'.

The report from planning officer Mike Davies states: "An updated set of conditions has been shared with them following their comments summarised above and an update on the EA position will be provided as a late item to the committee."

The Shropshire Star has asked both Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency where it stands on the matter, and whether it is happy with the council proposals.

Responding on Tuesday evening Shropshire Council said it had not yet received the response from the EA.

Meanwhile, responding this morning a spokesman for the EA said it had been providing guidance on the plans for a number of years.

It did not comment on whether it was satisfied that the current conditions are sufficient to protect Shrewsbury's water, and said it was the council's decision on whether to grant planning permission.

A spokesman for the EA said: "The Environment Agency is a statutory consultee in the planning process. We have been providing advice and guidance to Shropshire Council and its representatives on the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road for several years. They will make the final decision on whether to grant planning permission."

The committee will meet at 2pm at Shirehall tomorrow to discuss whether to approve the conditions.

The committee is made up of 11 councillors – with the Conservative administration having an six to five majority. At October's meeting the vote fell along party lines with the administration councillors voting for the plans, and Green, Lib Dem and Labour councillors voting against.

Campaigners have called for the meeting to be deferred until it is certain the issues with the EA are fully resolved.

In a letter to the council a spokesman for Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) said: "BeST is calling on the Northern Planning Committee to defer the meeting planned for 15th February 2024 and take the planning decision back for full re-determination once the work demanded by the Environment Agency to protect Shrewsbury’s water supply has been carried out."