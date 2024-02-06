Scam warning after councillor's Facebook page cloned with 'scheme to help older people' promise

Julia Buckley, who is also Labour's Parliamentary Candidate for Shrewsbury, fears that some maybe taken in by a scam advert that is dropping into social media boxes for her more than 1,000 followers.

She is now warning others, such as local businesses who have many more followers, to ensure their social media pages are secure to make sure they are not impersonated as she has been.

Councillor Buckley has now taken steps so that scammers don't have access to her list of followers.

"I have two Facebook accounts, one for my role as a councillor and one as Parliamentary Candidate for Shrewsbury," she said.