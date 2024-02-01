Controversial Katie Hopkins to appear in Shrewsbury - and announcement sparks backlash

The provocative and outspoken commentator is scheduled to perform a show on her Silly Cow tour at The Buttermarket on April 30.

In a statement on social media, The Buttermarket promoted the show, but distanced itself from her views after many negative reactions, including from a former Shrewsbury mayor.

The venue said: "Just announced! Did you ever imagine Katie Hopkins, the silly cow would be the one bringing it? Couldn’t stand her and now love her? Or still think she’s a silly cow? Sick of not being able to say what you really think? Then this is the show for you - for one night only in Shrewsbury at The Buttermarket on 30 April!

"Learn more or early buy discounted tickets here: fatsoma.com/e/4o9u8ey6/la/f4we

"Katie has never been one to say what you are supposed to say in order to be liked, and it turns out she’s bloody funny with it.

"Love her or hate her - she'll be bring the comedy for one night only in Shrewsbury.

"Please note: The views and opinions expressed by any artist appearing at The Buttermarket are not necessarily shared by the team here!"

After several comments criticising the booking, The Buttermarket reiterated its stance, saying: "To be clear... the views and opinions expressed by any artist appearing at The Buttermarket are not necessarily shared by the team here! #justsaying."

Hopkins, 48, who rose to fame as a contestant on The Apprentice before becoming a regular in TV debates and writing columns for tabloid newspapers, has more recently gained a large following on social media for views considered "far-right".

She has courted controversy with her outspoken views on politics, social class and race.

More than 130 comments have been made on The Buttermarket's announcement post so far, including one from Harlescott councillor Elisabeth Roberts, former mayor of Shrewsbury. She said: "Why give her the platform to spill out the hateful rhetoric that she is so well known for?!"

However, others appeared to welcome Hopkins' appearance, with one criticising "Karens" for "jumping up and down and giving the Buttermarket grief".

She added that she "can't wait" to see what Hopkins says about "ginger-haired babies".