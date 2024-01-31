Shrewsbury auction brings sparkle with Fabergé egg and diamond rings on market

Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley is delighted with the early consignments to the Shrewsbury company’s fine art, antiques and jewellery auction on March 6.

The 2003 champagne coloured, enamel Honey Egg by Fabergé, which is intricately crafted with an 18 carat gold honey bee and flowers on top, opens up to show a tiny 18 carat gold bear eating honey.

Contained within its original box, the egg is valued at between £4,000 and £6,000 and has been consigned from the estate of a Whitchurch collector.

Proving once again that diamonds are a girl’s best friend in Shropshire, Halls will feature two beautiful rings in the March auction.

The single stone, cushion cut diamond ring valued up to £8,000.

One of the mid-20th century rings, consigned by Shropshire vendors, has a 2.6 carat, cushion cut diamond of high clarity and colour which is valued at up to £8,000. The other has a brilliant cut 1.8 carat diamond valued at up to £5,000.

Halls Fine Art ended the year with a £250,000 auction in December and Maryanne is keen for the company to build on the success of 2023.

“We enjoyed a very successful 2023, particularly in the jewellery department, with excellent prices achieved for quality diamond pieces,” she said. “I believe there will be even more interest this year as the fine art department continues to grow."

“With three online platforms for our sales, we are attracting a global audience with eager buyers waiting to make purchases.

“My advice to anyone who has valuable jewellery which they do not wear is to make an appointment with me to get an up-to-date auction valuation. There seems little point in paying an insurance premium for something that is tucked away in a drawer at home and never used.”